Trimble adds milling to paving control platform

Trimble Roadworks for Mills and Cold Planers runs on an Android operating system and enables operators to control cutting depth of the mill or cold planer, according to project design.

The technology is designed to minimise overcutting and help operators get a smooth surface to meet the most demanding specs on the most complex projects, minimizing over-cutting and creating a smoother surface on airport runways, highways, racetracks and other projects that require optimum smoothness. The 3D design is displayed to the machine operator showing areas that are on, above or below ideal grade, comparing the actual drum position and slope with the digital design. The platform automatically guides the milling drum to cut the ideal depth and slope without string lines or manual adjustments.

"Complex paving projects such as airport runways and heavily-travelled highways have some of the tightest specifications in the construction industry," said Kevin Garcia, general manager of civil specialty solutions at Trimble.

"Trimble Roadworks for milling and cold planing takes both the guesswork and the re-work out of milling, making it easy for operators to mill precisely to a 3D design elevation. The benefits of this extend throughout the entire paving process, creating less work for pavers, decreasing asphalt usage, and increasing overall surface smoothness."

The milling and cold planing software has the same user interface as existing Trimble Roadworks applications. It is compatible with Trimble WorksManager software and with Trimble Business Center software.

