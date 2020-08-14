Triton stays in profit despite headwinds

Michael Parkinson founded Triton Construction in 2005

Turnover for the Liversedge-based construction company was down 42% for the year ending 31st March 2020 – at £32.4m (2019: £55.6m). Pre-tax profit was down 50% to £1.3m (2019: £2.6m).

The company has no formal debt or borrowings and maintains positive bank balances.

Despite the fall in turnover, employee numbers grew from 61 to 65 during the year.

Chairman and managing director Michael Parkinson wrote in the annual report: “Brexit uncertainty, compounded by the general election, all contributed to an overall suppression of industry sector confidence. More recently we have seen even greater business fdisruption from the coronavirus pandemice, which is set to furether impact the economy for the next year at least. Notwithstanding the above, Triton have performed satisfactorily throughout and maintained levels of profit above the industry norm, albeit understandably down from previous years.”

He added: “Throughout the lockdown, we have ,managed to continue to trade at a reduced level, and by controlling our cost base, have maintained a profitable business. Cash in the company remains strong and there has been no requirement for government loans or borrowing.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk