Triton wins Doncaster school work

Artist's impression of the scheme

The employee-owned contractor has been brought in to provide a significant refurbishment and new-build teaching facilities Astrea Academy Woodfield.

The school estate, on Weston Road in Doncaster, comprises a cluster of interconnecting buildings constructed in different phases over a period of expansion. Some of the buildings now need updating.

The first contract awarded to Triton includes the demolition of an existing classroom block to make way for a new 11,500 sq ft, single storey building with IT and technology rooms. The programme of works will allow for phased occupancy to minimise disruption.

The second contract includes a new assembly hall with remodelled school entrance and new dance and drama studios. The 16,000 sq ft block will also incorporate a kitchen, medical room, prayer room and offices.

Working alongside AHR Architects, Triton is contracted to design and build both projects including full M&E and fit out provisions as well as new perimeter fencing.

The building work is expected to be complete by autumn 2021.

Ian Chapman, construction director at Triton Construction, said: “This project adds to our strong pedigree in upgrading facilities in the education sector where the requirement for unobtrusive works is necessary so as not to disrupt the curriculum. This project involves complicated demolition within a tight environment and so full stakeholder collaboration is essential throughout. We are pleased to extend our services to provide full fit out as a one stop solution which is becoming more common in this sector.

“We are delighted to be working again with AHR and Rex Proctor & Partners with whom we also delivered a new £3.5m building for Outwood Grange Academy Trust (OGAT) at Kirkhamgate Primary School in Wakefield.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk