Truman makes a start on Manchester hotel

CGI of the new hotel being built next to the Irish World Heritage Centre Manchester

Bolton-based Truman will also fit out the hotel, which is being developed on a derelict 1.8-acre site on Irish Town Way in Cheetham Hill. Further works will include landscaping and parking for 110 vehicles.

The hotel is scheduled to open later this year.

Project director Dan Lewis said: “It is a prestigious scheme which will provide much-needed hotel accommodation for visitors to the complex and to the surrounding area, including Manchester Arena and the city centre.

“We have a team of highly-experienced professionals who are committed to delivering projects safely, on time and on budget. This project further underlines Truman’s credibility in the design, construction and fit-out of prominent developments across the region.”

Truman, an associate company of Oldham-based Medlock FRB, is also currently on site as the main contractor for a new £12m hotel at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.