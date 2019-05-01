Trump and Democrats agree $2 trillion infrastructure spend

House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate democratic leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement following their meeting with Trump at the White House: “Today, we had a constructive meeting with President Trump agreeing on a big and bold initiative to build the infrastructure of America.

“The purpose of the meeting was to find out the amount of investment the President was willing to agree to. We were pleased he suggested $2 trillion. We agreed to meet again in three weeks, at which time we will hear the President’s ideas for how he would pay for such a package.”

“Building America’s infrastructure is about creating jobs immediately, and also bolstering the commerce it facilitates, advancing public health with clean air and clean water, and improving the safety of our transportation system, and addressing climate change with clean energy, clean transportation and resilient infrastructure.”

The chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of America, Stephen Sandherr, issued a statement in reaction to the agreement to pass a US$2 trillion infrastructure package. “Congress and the administration need to act quickly to convert this bipartisan agreement into a comprehensive infrastructure measure that will fund significant upgrades to our ageing and over-burdened infrastructure,” he said.

"Once enacted, these infrastructure improvements will cut commuting times, lower shipping costs, support new economic development projects and allow our businesses to remain globally competitive for years to come.”