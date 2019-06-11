Truro and Woking win development funding

Truro

A total of £142m is being invested in the two towns on road improvement works to support massive housing developments.

In Woking, £95m is to be spent on county council road improvements, including widening the Victoria Arch Bridge and on buying land and connecting utilities to unlock land to build up to 4,500 homes in the town.

In Truro, an extra 4,000 homes will be built on the back of a £47m investment in new road links. The money will be spent on a new northern access road, connecting sites from the A390 in the west to the Royal Cornwall Hospital and employment hub in the east.

Housing infrastructure fund money is allocated to authorities after a competitive bidding process.