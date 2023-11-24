  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri November 24 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. T&T Alinea recruits MEP director

T&T Alinea recruits MEP director

12 hours London cost consultant Turner & Townsend Alinea has appointed Chris Trew as a director to serve clients in the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) aspects of their projects.

Chris Trew
Chris Trew

With a background in services engineering, Chris Trew supervises and manages all aspects of MEP and utility infrastructure for Alinea’s London developer clients.

Alinea Consulting was acquired by Turner & Townsend in February 2023, as part of a growth strategy implemented by T&T’s majority owner CBRE.

Chris Trew spent 20 years with Aecom (and its predecessor companies) before joining Gleeds in 2020 and Rider Levett Bucknall, as a partner, in 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »