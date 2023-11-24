T&T Alinea recruits MEP director

Chris Trew

With a background in services engineering, Chris Trew supervises and manages all aspects of MEP and utility infrastructure for Alinea’s London developer clients.

Alinea Consulting was acquired by Turner & Townsend in February 2023, as part of a growth strategy implemented by T&T’s majority owner CBRE.

Chris Trew spent 20 years with Aecom (and its predecessor companies) before joining Gleeds in 2020 and Rider Levett Bucknall, as a partner, in 2022.

