T&T expands role of Asia managing director

Anooj Oodit

Anooj Oodit is taking on the role following the retirement of Duncan Stone, who has worked for Turner & Townsend for 31 years and led the business in Asia since 2008.

As managing director for Asia Pacific, Oodit will also continue to head up the Australia and New Zealand business. He was managing director of the Australia and New Zealand business, which has seen 60% expansion in revenue since 2014.

The company said that the shared geographical leadership responds to growing synergies between the Asia-Pacific economies of China, South East Asia, India and Oceania – including the development of regionalised supply chains for materials, construction and consultancy services.

The consultancy has also grown its involvement in major infrastructure projects in the region – including Sydney Metro, Inland Rail and Metronet - which will complement its existing work across Asia where it is delivering on programmes at Hong Kong Airport and Virgin Hyperloop in Mumbai.

Vincent Clancy, chairman and chief executive at Turner & Townsend, said: “I would like to thank Duncan for the tremendous impact he has had at Turner & Townsend over a highly successful 30-year career in which he has helped to significantly expand our operations across the region.

“Anooj’s experience across 22 years with Turner & Townsend includes advising on major projects and he has led the successful expansion in Australia and New Zealand. The managing director role will allow Anooj to bring this experience and insight to the whole of the Asia business while continuing to lead our Australia and New Zealand operations to help us unlock further growth.

Oodit said: “The opportunity to shape a new direction for communities and their economies in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic is significant. Strengthening regional linkages and sharing expertise will be important to the delivery of sustainable, high-performing programmes.

“Our combined team of over 1,300 people across 30 offices will enable us to aggregate this capability – supporting clients with a blend of global best practice and regional expertise.”

