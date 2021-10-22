T&T renews Scottish trunk road contract

Turner & Townsend, in collaboration with PwC, Waterman and WSP, will provide an audit and monitoring service in relation to the technical, financial, and commercial management of the maintenance and improvement of the network. The appointment is for six years with options to extend up to a maximum of a further four years.

The multi-disciplinary team was established as the performance audit group (PAG), to carry out detailed audit and monitoring activities of operations & maintenance (O&M) contractors for the Scottish Trunk Road Network. The latest appointment expands PAG’s existing remit to cover the design-build-finance-operate (DBFO) contract for the M8/M73/M74 along with the Traffic Scotland Operations & Infrastructure Services contract (TSOIS).

Turner & Townsend director Steve Jackson said: “The Scottish Trunk Road Network makes a significant contribution to Scotland’s economy by keeping its people and places connected. It requires a true partnership approach with Transport Scotland and the operating companies to maintain standards along these vital routes. We are delighted to lead the PAG team which brings together the combined expertise of Turner & Townsend, PwC, Waterman and WSP.”

Lindsey Paterson, risk partner at PwC, said: “The Scottish Trunk Road Network is a vital part of our infrastructure and through this collaborative approach to maintenance and management of the network, we can help ensure it keeps Scotland connected.”

Daryl Fossett, Waterman’s regional operations director for Scotland, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Turner & Townsend and the wider project team in support of Scotland’s highways operation, auditing and maintenance programme. Working in close collaboration, together we are helping to ensure that communities and businesses across Scotland remain connected and accessible via a safe and efficient road network.”

Andrew Blanch, Technical Director, WSP said: “It’s fantastic to be part of the PAG team supporting Turner & Townsend. Our WSP local teams in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Perth will bring world class expertise in maintenance, asset management and technical advice to PAG, and we’re looking forward to collaborating with our partners to help maintain Scotland’s trunk road network.”

