Tunnel planned for Fukushima clean-up

Tepco began its announcement by apologising for “the great burden and inconvenience that the Tepco Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station accident has caused on the people of Fukushima, and society as a whole”.

Decomissioning work is under way at the power station, including treatment of contaminated water using the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS). ALPS treated water will be diluted using seawater from outside the harbour to avoid any impact of radioactive material in the harbour. It will be discharged via the approximately 1km undersea tunnel dug through bed-rock. This will be designed to prevent discharged water from recirculating into the seawater that is taken in.

Tepco’s proposal regarding the handling of ALPS treated water takes into account a policy decided by the Japanese government in April. Review of details of the design and operation of the facilities has been in progress and Tepco said that it will continue the review while listening to the opinions from people in the region and parties concerned.

