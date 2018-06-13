Tunnelling team announced for Sydney’s AU$7bn road link

The tunnel is part of WestConnex

The LSB Joint Venture made up of Lendlease Engineering, Samsung C&T Corporation and Bouygues Construction was named as the successful tenderer by the New South Wales (NSW) government. It will build the mainline tunnel, including up to 7.5km of twin tunnels, associated ramps and supporting operational facilities.

The cost of the overall M4-M5 Link project, including the tunnel and its approaches, has been put at AU$7.25bn (£4.1bn). The link is a subsection of the larger WestConnex project.

WestConnex minister Stuart Ayres said: “The M4-M5 Link is the most important stage of WestConnex, providing a vital connection between two of Sydney’s busiest motorways.” The scheme will link the New M4 at Haberfield with the New M5 at St Peters, creating a western bypass of the central business district.

Federal minister for urban infrastructure and cities Paul Fletcher said the announcement is a major milestone for WestConnex. “This is the crucial final piece of this transformational infrastructure project,” he said. WestConnex is delivering a skills legacy, with more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs created over the life of the project.”