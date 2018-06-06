T&T extends role on Australia’s largest public transport project

The firm has been appointed by Transport for NSW (New South Wales) for the work on Australia’s largest public transport project.

Turner & Townsend will be supported by HKA and Crossrail International - a newly created company owned by the UK government.

The aim is bring together global experience from helping to deliver other infrastructure programmes, including Crossrail and Abu Dhabi Airport as well as the future Western Sydney Airport.

Sydney Metro, Australia’s first fully-automated railway, will be able to move more than 40,000 people an hour in each direction along its 66km route. Turner & Townsend and HKA have been working on the project for over 10 years.

City & Southwest and Metro West are the second and third stages of the Metro programme.

Darren Munton, director for Turner & Townsend, said that the win is another milestone achievement for the firm’s infrastructure business in the Australian region. “We set out a clear strategy to grow our reputation and influence in Australia. To win one of the largest single infrastructure commissions in the country, reinforces that we are heading in the right direction,” he added.

Dafydd Wyn Owen, partner at HKA, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with Turner & Townsend to deliver this mega project. This is a truly exciting opportunity to shape the future of Sydney, and to help further raise the bar in the programme’s performance.”

Crossrail chairman Sir Terry Morgan said: “We bring an extremely experienced team with us and will continue the close partnership we have had with Turner & Townsend on Crossrail, Europe’s largest infrastructure project.”

When fully mobilised, the team from Turner & Townsend and HKA will reach full capacity of circa 60 programme and project control professionals working across multiple contract packages.