Turner & Townsend gets HS2 procurement role

Turner & Townsend will act as HS2’s procurement delivery partner for the rail systems of phase one (London-Birmingham) and for all of phase two to Manchester and Leeds, providing supply chain and wider commercial support.

Turner & Townsend has worked on HS2 since 2014, helping to build commercial, supply chain and programme controls capability across the programme.

David Whysall, managing director for infrastructure, said: “HS2 is the largest infrastructure project in Europe and its successful delivery will play an important role in the UK’s efforts to realise a fairer, more productive and lower carbon future. Setting the programme up for commercial success is critical.”

He added: “The appointment provides a platform to further embed industry-leading thinking in procurement, supply chain and commercial management into the programme’s latest phase. Working side by side with HS2, it’s key suppliers and the market, our team is committed to seizing this opportunity to leave a positive legacy for the industry and the wider UK.”

