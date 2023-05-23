Turner & Townsend names three new MDs

James Corrigan, Simon Arnold and Andy Scott

The three new managing directors – all internal appointments and all men – are James Corrigan, Simon Arnold and Andy Scott.

James Corrigan is now UK managing director of infrastructure. Simon Arnold is the new UK managing director of real estate project management, taking over from Chris Sargent who has moved to be UK managing director for real estate. Andy Scott takes up the newly created position of UK managing director for defence, at a time of increased focus and investment on defence and security.

James Corrigan joined Turner & Townsend in 2005 as a graduate, and most recently headed up the programme advisory division in the UK, which under his leadership grew from a team of 40 to 130. His new role sees him take responsibility for all business services across the UK infrastructure market.

Simon Arnold has worked for Turner & Townsend for seven years, leading the project management side of the business across London and the southeast, which doubled in size under his leadership.

Andy Scott has been at Turner & Townsend since 2011 and is now tasked with leading the growth of the business in the defence sector.

UK managing director Patricia Moore said: “This strategic reorganisation of our UK senior leadership is a sign of the exceptional trajectory of growth Turner & Townsend has seen across the UK and reflects our continued investment for the future. These appointments will ensure we have the capabilities in place to deliver for our clients and deliver the projects for the country.

“In the UK and globally, Turner & Townsend is charting a bold path. Our agile strategy has helped the business remain resilient to recent market disruption and is supporting clients to deliver impactful programmes, become more productive and meet their sustainability goals.”

