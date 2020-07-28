Turner & Townsend wins Indian data centre contract

The company will provide specialist project management and cost management services, including health and safety monitoring, for client Colt Data Centre Services (DCS).

Construction for phase one of the project, including an office building and data centre building with a 3MW capacity, is due to complete in Q2 2021. A 220kV substation will also be built as part of this first phase.

Ameya Gumaste, director at Turner & Townsend, said: “India is seeing almost unparalleled digital growth. It is vital that new infrastructure is delivered to support the expansion of key industries, and initiatives such as the country’s Smart Cities programme.

“We’re delighted that Turner & Townsend is able to play a key role in this landmark project for Colt Data Centre Services, drawing on our global data centre experience and specialist knowledge of this market. We are excited to support Colt’s growth in India and to deliver a fantastic asset in the country’s digital transformation.”

Sujeet Deshpande, country head – DCS India, said: “Colt DCS continues its investment commitment in India to build and serve data centres for its global customers. I look forward to working with Turner & Townsend in this market in delivering the largest data centre build in our current portfolio.”

