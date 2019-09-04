Tutor Perini lined up for $260m Florida court project

The construction value of the Miami-Dade County New Civil & Probate Courthouse is more than US$260m. The project will be executed under a public-private partnership (P3) delivery model, with Tutor Perini as the design-build contractor, Plenary Group as developer and financial sponsor, HOK as designer and Johnson Controls as the operations and maintenance partner.

The new courthouse facility will provide more than 600,000 square-feet of space and services related to Civil and Probate Divisions of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida, the Clerk of Courts and other related court partners and agencies. The project will include construction of 46 jury courtrooms and shell space for an additional four; a parking area; site development, including necessary utility work; hardscaping and landscaping; and road and traffic control improvements.

“Tutor Perini’s business development strategy includes targeting certain P3 project opportunities, as the P3 market in the US has been steadily growing and we are particularly well-positioned to compete for and successfully execute such projects,” said chairman and CEO Ronald Tutor. “The New Miami Courthouse project represents Tutor Perini’s initial successful venture into P3 projects, and we look forward to continued awards and growth in this market.”

Work is expected to begin in January 2020 with substantial completion anticipated in early 2024.

