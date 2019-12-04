TY Lin buys Canadian consultant

A signature project for TMIG has been the East Bayfront redevelopment on the Toronto waterfront.

Consulting firm TMIG is based in Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario and specialises in water, community building and transportation infrastructure. Its clients include municipalities, conservation authorities, provincial and federal governments and developers. Additional services include municipal engineering, land development engineering, water resources engineering, transportation planning and construction administration.

TYLI’s acquisition of TMIG is intended to allow diversification beyond the firm’s core transportation business. It plans to use TMIG’s expertise to expand into the water markets within Canada and across TYLI’s base of operation in the United States.

In addition, the acquisition provides TYLI with a platform into what it regards as one of North America’s most vibrant and fast-growing markets. The Greater Toronto area includes the largest city in Canada, with over 6.8 million residents, and is seen as presenting TY Lin with an opportunity for expanding its core transportation services.

“By combining the local knowledge and expertise of The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd with TY Lin International’s global presence and experience in the design of transportation infrastructure, including bridges, highways, and rail and transit systems, we are able to provide greatly enhanced support and value for our clients across Canada and the United States,” said Matthew Cummings, president and chief executive officer of TYLI Group.

TMIG chairman Mark Tarras added: “Moving forward, our clients will receive the same dedication to excellence they have come to expect from us. What is now enhanced is our ability to provide a wider array of services, including signature bridge design and tunnelling, through our partnership with the technical experts from TY Lin International and its affiliate firms.”

TMIG has contributed to many innovative projects in and around the Greater Toronto Area. A number of these projects have been recognized by the Ontario Public Works Association, American Public Works Association, Consulting Engineers Ontario, Association of Consulting Engineering Companies Canada, and Canadian Society of Landscape Architects.

