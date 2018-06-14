UCL’s £90m Pool Street West contract up for grabs

Pool Street West is the first phase of the UCL East campus

A contract notice has been published for Pool Street West student accommodation and academic facilities, with one tower of 16 storeys and one of 20 storeys.

The development designed by a Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands-led team, comprises a three-storey academic podium (5,497 m2) above which there are the two towers containing 524 student bedrooms (14,500 m2 residential space in total).

In partnership with London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), University College London (UCL) is establishing UCL East, a new university campus within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It is the largest single expansion of UCL since the university was founded nearly 200 years ago.

The Mayor of London granted outline planning permission in March.

Pool Street West represents the first phase of the campus and is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2021 academic year. The second building, currently known as Marshgate I, will have a phased opening, starting in September 2022.

The procurement documents for Pool Street West are available at: https://in-tendhost.co.uk/ucl/aspx/Home