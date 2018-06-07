UK building engineers establish New Zealand chapter

The application was signed by president David Taylor and CEO Dr Gavin Dunn.

“With New Zealand undergoing a construction boom, there is no better time for an internationally recognised professional body such as the CABE to work with industry partners in the establishment of a chapter covering this thriving country,” said Dunn. “The CABE looks forward to playing a larger role within building engineering in New Zealand.”

CABE’s chapters deliver services at a local level and provide a networking hub for members to share knowledge and expertise. The hope is that the formation of the Chapter will encourage membership growth and recognition of the CABE and raise the profile of the building engineering profession.