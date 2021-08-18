Registration now live for UK Construction Week

The multi award winning UKCW returns after two years with 20,000 buyers and specifiers attending and over 350 companies taking part including Google, HS2, Geberit, Hanson Plywood, Ford, Xero and Procore. Register today

Following the IPCC Report, the construction industry now has a huge part to play if we are to meet net zero targets. This year, UKCW will give a particular focus to Sustainability bringing together top-level speakers and experts for you to explore unique insights, solutions and thought-leadership on this critical subject.

Highlights from the UKCW sustainability programme:

The construction sector’s response to the government’s 10-point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, and the path to Net Zero by 2050

Megan Adlen, Group Sustainability Director, Travis Perkins

Stuart Young ACIPR, Head of Stakeholder Engagement & Management/ EU Exit & COVID19 Construction Sector Relationship Manager, BEIS

How to design sustainably without compromising architectural vision? How do we integrate a net-zero policy into good design?

Mark Farmer, CEO, Cast Consultancy

Kunle Barker, COO, Melt Property

DESIGN vs MMC - What are the impacts of the different forms of MMC and how can they help us in the drive to Net Zero?

Jaimie Johnston OBE, Director and Head of Global Systems, Bryden Wood

James Walsh, Founder, Studio Anyo

From sustainability to regeneration and restoration for architects, contractors & clients (Coins future series)

Ehab Sayed, Director of Innovation, Biohm

Plus, don’t miss the rest of this year’s Main Stage programme, sponsored by COINS, which will see keynote presentations by senior leaders from, among others, McKinsey, the Construction Products Association, CIOB, Willmott Dixon, Barratt Homes, Bioregional, Grimshaw, the Sustainable Energy Association and the Construction Leadership Council.

In addition, there will be a large Sustainability Hub, supported by the Renewable Energy Association, plus the Regeneration Hub, sponsored by Easy-trim, which will focus on social value and quality issues in construction.

Working with the Offsite Alliance, the Modern Methods of Construction Hub will deliver three days of MMC and offsite construction case studies. The Innovation Zone will also return this year – a collection of the most interesting and inventive products to have emerged in the last two years.

Free registration to UK Construction Week is now open. Your entry gives access to multiple sections: Build, Modern Methods of Construction, Building Tech, Timber, Civils, Energy and HVAC, and Surface and Materials, as well as Grand Designs Live (6-7 October only).



