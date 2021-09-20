UK Construction Week opens this October

Find over 150+ hour of free CPD, product demos and on all the latest regulations, digital technology and MMC solutions, innovative materials and new suppliers coming into the UK market. UKCW is the first major live event in the construction industry for two years with over 300 exhibitors, bringing together the whole industry across three days.

Each day of the show will have a topical theme, with day one focusing on sustainability, day two on diversity, equality and inclusion in construction, and day three on the big issues around quality, social value and building safety. The UKCW’s long-established half-day summits on Quality and Wellbeing will also be available to attend.

Products

Exhibitors will be showcasing two years’ worth of exciting new product launches and innovation, providing demos and offers on more than 6,000 products. Major brands such as Google, HS2, Geberit, Hanson Plywood, Ford, Xero, Procore and the Construction Innovation Hub will be taking part. The Innovation Zone will also return this year – a collection of the most interesting and inventive products to have recently launched onto the specification market.

Learn

The UKCW main stage, sponsored by COINS, will see keynote presentations by senior leaders from, among others, McKinsey, the Construction Products Association, CIOB, Willmott Dixon, Barratt Homes, Bioregional, Grimshaw, the Sustainable Energy Association and the Construction Leadership Council.

The COINS ‘Future of Construction’ series of seminars will focus on how the last 18 months have changed the way we build and how that can be used in a positive way. These sessions will cover updates in technology such as collaborative urban design via augmented reality, procurement, sustainability, wellbeing and more.

Go digital

The Digital Construction Hub at UKCW will also feature more than 30 presentations over three days, and over 10 hours of CPD for architects.

Highlights include an interactive workshop from Birmingham City University exploring the usefulness of Augmented Reality as a visual design tool for urban design projects, plus a practical session from one of the leading legal specialists in BIM to review common risks, causes of disputes and how to mitigate them. A deep dive into how Buro Happold has adopted BIM and upskilled its staff will provide very practical advice around skills and development and how they dealt with key legal and contractual risks along the way, and there will also be sessions on the UK BIM Framework’s standards and guidance, and on the national digital twin programme.

The Digital Construction Hub is sponsored by Procore, which will deliver practical case studies and high impact training sessions every day, and is curated by the UK BIM Alliance. All seminars are free to attend and will be suitable for architects’ CPD.

One entry badge gives access to multiple sections: Build sponsored by Easy-trim, Modern Methods of Construction, Building Tech, Timber, Civils, Energy and HVAC, and Surface and Materials, as well as Grand Designs Live.

Free registration to UK Construction Week is now open:

This article was paid for by UKCW find out more

