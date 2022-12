ULIS has already completed enabling works over the past year

National Grid is replacing two existing compressor in Hatton with a single, larger and less polluting unit.

ULIS has been on site since October 2021 and has already completed enabling works and pipework diversions.

The next phase of work for ULIS is pipework and steelwork fabrication design, supply and construction to house the new compressor.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2023.

