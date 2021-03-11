  1. Instagram
Thu March 11 2021

Ulster Link, Social Value, Fire Safety and See-through Buckets

2 hours Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 53

In a bumper episode, Bishop & Taylor discuss aspirations for a fixed link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the social value of construction, aspects of fire safety left neglected amid the cladding scandal, and Doosan’s transparent loading shovel.

10th March 2021: Episode 55: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

