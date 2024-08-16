Unite wins union access to HS2 tunnel workers

Aerial view of HS2’s London Euston station site (photo: HS2)

The access agreement with the Skanska/Costain/Strabag (SCS) joint venture, means that people working on the HS2 tunnel project at Euston in central London can get advice and support from union representative while they are at work.

The agreement, to which the GMB union is also a signatory, means that the workers will be able to consult union officials over employment matters in the site rest areas during break times. Union representatives will also be able to attend induction meetings with the workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The persistence and dedication of Unite construction members should be congratulated; it is their hard work which has ensured this access agreement has been signed. Construction workers based on the SCS project will now be able to freely consult a Unite official about all their employment and safety concerns.

“The signing of this agreement will ensure that Unite is now fully able to defend and enhance workers’ jobs, pay and conditions at HS2.”

The access agreement is the culmination of a five-year campaign to secure standard access to the HS2 projects in central London. It now means that all major parts of the HS2 development are covered by union access agreements.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Vince Passfield said: “This has been a long and challenging campaign to secure standard union access to this site. Now that it has been achieved Unite will ensure that workers will have their employment concerns swiftly and properly dealt with.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk