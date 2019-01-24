United Living adds to refurbishment workload

United Living has a £2m contract to remodel Colebrook Court in Cuffley

The largest recent award for United Living’s refurbishment business is a £6m contract with the University of Essex to refurbish a high-rise student accommodation block in Colchester.

Other works on the books include a £2m remodelling and refurbishment contract for Network Housing at Colebrook Court, a vacant building in Cuffley, Herts, which will create 11 new homes in the roof space.

It also has a £1m contract to replace kitchens and bathrooms in various homes managed by Metropolitan and is working on various improvements to Anchor Housing’s sheltered housing schemes across London and the home counties.

In Croydon it is installing new class A2 aluminium cladding and insulation across an occupied block on behalf of Firstport LLP. It also has a first stage award for design development and planning for replacement cladding across two properties managed by Lewisham Homes

For Canterbury City Council, United Living is installing fire protection improvements and new sprinkler systems to three buildings in Whitstable and Herne Bay