United Living to divert Cumbrian gas pipe

On site in Cumbria

ULIS has been appointed to divert two sections of the Catton-Cummersdale high-pressure gas pipeline in Cumbria.

The first aspect of the project requires a 600-metre diversion of the existing Catton-Cummersdale pipeline to facilitate the construction of the new Carlisle Southern Link Road (CSLR) bypass. The second diversion is a 550-metre diversion across the river Caldew to remediate areas of minimal cover within the riverbed. Both projects will require traditional bypass and stopple arrangement, as the pipelines cannot be shut down at any time of the year.

This contract is the first project for ULIS since winning a place om Northern Gas Networks major projects framework earlier this year, and its first project for NGN in more than five years.

Benn Cottrell, managing director of United Living Energy Services, said: “With increased energy prices, the provision of well-maintained oil and gas infrastructure throughout the UK is of vital importance to United Living Energy Services, and the broader United Living Group. Since our appointment to the Northern Gas Networks’ framework of suppliers, we look forward to an ever-closer relationship with NGN in which our two organisations can advance their commitment to stakeholders, the environment, and communities in which we work.”

