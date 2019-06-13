University of Portsmouth plans architectural landmark

The new academic building will be within Portsmouth’s Victoria Park area

The proposed 20,000 m2 building will bring together the Faculty of Business and Law with the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. It will also provide student support services and general administrative space.

The design contest is being run by RIBA Competitions. In the first instance, expressions of interest are invited by 4th July 2019. The selection questionnaire and supporting information are contained within a memorandum of information available at www.architecture.com/Competitions .

Final tenders from shortlisted teams will be submitted in early October 2019.