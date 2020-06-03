  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed June 03 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UPP appoints construction director

UPP appoints construction director

13 hours University Partnerships Programme (UPP), which provides residential and academic buildings on university campuses, has appointed Adam Tyson as its construction director.

Adam Tyson, UPP's new construction director
Adam Tyson, UPP's new construction director

Adam Tyson he will lead the delivery of construction projects across UPP’s portfolio, ensuring that standards, deadlines and budget are met.

He will also be responsible for the ‘strategic alignment’ of building design and the choice of materials and systems to ensure efficient asset management throughout the lifecycle of buildings across UPP’s portfolio. On his agenda is the promotion of offsite construction and energy efficiency of buildings.

Adam Tyson joins UPP from Balfour Beatty Investments, where he looked after its residential development partnership University of Sussex delivering the £170m East Slope Residences project. 

UPP has more than 36,000 rooms in operation or under construction through long-term partnerships with 15 universities.

UPP Management managing director Mark Swindlehurst said: “We welcome Adam at an important time, with our team set to deliver over 1,000 high-quality bedrooms at the University of Exeter in time for intake in September. When complete, we will operate over 4,000 on-campus residences in Exeter, in continued support of the university’s strategy and providing the very best student experience.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »