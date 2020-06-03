UPP appoints construction director

Adam Tyson, UPP's new construction director

Adam Tyson he will lead the delivery of construction projects across UPP’s portfolio, ensuring that standards, deadlines and budget are met.

He will also be responsible for the ‘strategic alignment’ of building design and the choice of materials and systems to ensure efficient asset management throughout the lifecycle of buildings across UPP’s portfolio. On his agenda is the promotion of offsite construction and energy efficiency of buildings.

Adam Tyson joins UPP from Balfour Beatty Investments, where he looked after its residential development partnership University of Sussex delivering the £170m East Slope Residences project.

UPP has more than 36,000 rooms in operation or under construction through long-term partnerships with 15 universities.

UPP Management managing director Mark Swindlehurst said: “We welcome Adam at an important time, with our team set to deliver over 1,000 high-quality bedrooms at the University of Exeter in time for intake in September. When complete, we will operate over 4,000 on-campus residences in Exeter, in continued support of the university’s strategy and providing the very best student experience.”

