Upsurge in modern house-building methods helps shape new standards

The new guidelines will come into force for new homes where the foundations are begun on or after 1 January 2019.

NHBC Standards 2019 will introduce the first major update to Chapter 6.10 ‘Light Steel Framing’ (LSF) since it was first published in 2005. Interest from the offsite sector and advances made by the light steel frame industry have driven the review and focused attention on areas where guidance for the appropriate use of technology is needed.

The increased use of modular systems using LSF has resulted in Standards 2019 adding considerations to the stage 1 certification that should be considered in the manufacturer’s system manual.

Chapter 6.2, which focuses on external timber framed walls and Chapter 8.1 - internal services in relation to boiler flow rates - have also been updated, along with a number of additional minor changes on a range of issues.

NHBC standards & technical manager Paul Cribbens said: “NHBC’s dedicated team have spent the past year developing technical content and updates to form the new standards, working with other partners and organisations from across the industry. The increased interest in MMC has contributed to these changes and we hope that these revisions will continue to help in raising standards of new home quality for the benefit of homeowners.”