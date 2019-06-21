US Army moves forward with P3 pilots

Cape Cod Canal bridges are among the candidate projects

The five are the Brazos Island harbour channel improvement in Texas, the Cape Cod Canal highway bridges in Massachusetts, the LA River ecosystem restoration in California, the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay coastal storm risk management project in Texas and Soo Locks in Michigan.

USACE applied screening criteria to identify the five pilot candidates from the eight proposals submitted in response to a request for information in February. The pilot candidates will be further developed and validated to determine their potential to become P3 pilots.

The goal of the pilot programme is to demonstrate the viability of new delivery methods that can significantly reduce the cost and time of project delivery. USACE said that P3 projects can be done as any combination of design, build, finance, operate and/or maintain.

A P3 generally refers to a long-term contractual relationship between a public sector contracting authority and a private sector entity for the financing and delivery of public infrastructure and/or the provision of public services. A P3

USACE intends to issue a request for information for conceptual P3 pilot projects each year.