US awards $28bn for disaster recovery

Hard-hit areas in nine states, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands have been awarded a total of almost US$28bn (£20bn) to help them recover from recent disasters.

The money was announced by the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). It will be used to address seriously damaged housing, businesses and infrastructure from the major disasters that have occurred since 2015.

The grants represent the largest single amount of disaster recovery assistance in HUD’s history and include more than US$12bn for major disasters that occurred in 2017. There is also nearly US$16bn to support mitigation activities, designed to protect communities from the predictable damage from future events.

“It’s clear that a number of states and local communities are still struggling to recover from a variety of natural disasters that occurred in the past three years,” said HUD secretary Ben Carson. “These grants will help rebuild communities impacted by past disasters and will also protect them from major disasters in the future.”