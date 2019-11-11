US takeover at Stoke surveyors

Prosurv managing director Paul Dunning

Cumming has acquired Stoke-on-Trent project manager and cost consultant Prosurv.

Prosurv will continue to operate under the day-to-day leadership of its founders Paul Dunning, Daniel Smith, Chris Price, and Richard Berry.

In 2016 Cumming took over GB Fitzsimon and in 2018 added Mellersh & Harding Building Consultancy.

“Partnering with Cumming allows Prosurv to provide additional advisory services and new specialised expertise to our current clients, while at the same time, providing our team members with opportunities to develop their careers as we look to expand our geographic and valued end-market reach,” said Prosurv managing director Paul Dunning. “We had been looking for a true long-term partner with an outstanding reputation, an owner-driven culture, and international resources that could help take Prosurv to the next level. We have found this with Cumming.”

Cumming executive vice president Derek Hutchison said: “Cumming’s investment in Prosurv demonstrates our continued confidence in the UK market, and our strong belief in the long-term fundamentals of its construction and real estate sector. Following the successful integration of London-based MHBC Cumming, we are excited to merge with the Prosurv team to help broaden our collective capabilities across the United Kingdom.”

