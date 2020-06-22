USA awards US$900m in infrastructure grants

Elaine Chao

In total, US$906m (£733m) will be awarded under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (Infra) scheme to 20 projects in 20 states.

“This administration is focused on infrastructure improvements and this $906m in federal funding will improve major highways, bridges, ports, and railroads across the country to better connect our communities, enhance safety, and support economic growth,” said Chao.

The plans take account of an ongoing effort to rebalance what is seen as historic underinvestment in rural America, with 53% of proposed funding being awarded to rural projects.

Demand for Infra grants far exceeded available funds. The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) evaluated 173 eligible applications from 47 states, as well as US territories and the District of Columbia. Applicants collectively requested approximately US$7.4 billion in grant funds—more than eight times the funding available.

As required under the legislation, Congress will have 60 days to review USDOT’s proposed project awardees.

Planned awards include US$40m for Arkansas Department of Transportation to reconstruct and improve two sections of US 67 northeast of Little Rock, US$55.15m for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be awarded to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway and US$135m for Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development will be awarded US$135m to construct 8.3 miles of elevated highway.

