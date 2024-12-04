Utranazz boasts smartest volumetric mixer yet

The Holcombe G2 volumetric concrete mixer

The US-made Holcombe G2 volumetric concrete mixer comes with a raft of technology designed to ensure optimum material quality and flow.

It also has a patented modular cassette conveyor, enabling conveyor belt changes in less than four hours.

The 50m3 per hour output mixer features Intellicrete Technology, which keeps admixture dosing synchronised with the concrete production rate. The Insightflow cement feed automatically adjusts cement speed and ensures the sand and stone material gates remain at an optimal opening to prevent clogging.

The G2 Water Smart moisture control system is claimed to be the first and only system in the industry to instantly control slump and hold it from one pour to the next, with dynamic calibration flow control and electronic proportional water valve. A rotary dial allows for automated water adjustments and returns water flow to the last setting.

Changing conveyor belts on volumetric mixers has long been a frustrating and time-consuming task, and is still a major bugbear in the industry. The G2 addresses this with its patented modular cassette conveyor, a slide-out component. Secured by just eight bolts, the entire conveyor assembly slides out from the back of the mixer, allowing for replacement within four hours.

