Van dealer moves into plant with XCMG dealership

Rygor Group’s new owners Rish Channa (left) and John Keogh (right) with Alan Sams and Li Langxia of XCMG

Rygor Plant has signed up as UK dealer for Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG).

With annual sales of more than £10bn, XCMG is behind only Caterpillar and Komatsu in construction machinery production but has yet to crack the UK market.

Rygor Plant has been set up to persuade the UK that it is ready for XCMG.

Rygor started in the 1960s as a family haulage business in the Mendips and became an authorised Mercedes-Benz repairer in the 1980s. Rygor Commercials now has 11 authorised Mercedes-Benz Van and Truck branches across the UK. It set up Rygor Plant earlier this year and launched it at the Plantworx trade fair last month.

Rygor’s diversification into construction machinery comes on the back of a management buyout in November 2022, with John Keogh and Rish Channa becoming sole owners of the company.

Rish Channa, commercial director, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to build even more customer choice into the Rygor Group, by continuing to strategically diversify into areas where we can make a tangible difference to our customers. Our business has already been supporting construction industry customers for decades and our sales team understands the unique requirements of this specialist industry. XCMG is third largest producer of construction equipment worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these world-class products to our customers, combined with the exceptional service the Rygor Group is known for. As the largest Mercedes Benz commercial vehicle Dealer group, and Maxus van Dealer group in the UK, it was a natural step for us to partner with XCMG UK as their largest UK dealer.”

Jason Davey has joined Rygor Plant as XCMG area sales manager. He said: ““It was clear to me that the Rygor Group business is rapidly innovating and evolving and they have big plans to diversify and grow the group. The team at Rygor Group is known for always keeping the needs of their customers at the centre of everything they do, so joining the team to help launch Rygor Plant was a really exciting opportunity.”

