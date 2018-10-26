Van Elle welcomes Corbyn visit

Van Elle director Mick Mason with Jeremy Corbyn and local MP Gloria De Piero

Jeremy Corbyn visited Van Elle’s office in Kirkby along with local MP for Ashfield, Gloria De Piero, to meet workers and open the £1m training centre.

Gloria De Piero said: “It was great to visit the wonderful Van Elle in Kirkby with Jeremy Corbyn. The workers and apprentices all spoke frankly about the issues affecting their lives, which was really important for us to hear. Listening to the good experiences that Van Elle's apprentices are having was really interesting and uplifting and Jeremy and I took a lot of useful information away with us from that conversation. Thank you to everyone at Van Elle for making us so welcome.”

Van Elle director Mick Mason said the training centre “showcases our commitment to making sure that the training needs of the Van Elle and construction industry’s workforce are met”.

(Send your captions to editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk)