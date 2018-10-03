Van Oord buys UK-based offshore wind contractor

The acquisition of MPI Offshore from Vroon Group is intended strengthen Van Oord’s global wind business and in particular its position in the UK. “The acquisition of MPI Offshore helps us to strengthen our position in the UK wind market, the largest offshore wind market in the world,” said CEO Pieter van Oord.

The deal includes the MPI Offshore organisation in Stokesley, along with the vessels MPI Adventure and MPI Resolution and the associated crew. A total of 100 people, both office staff and crew, will be joining the Van Oord UK organisation. Van Oord also acquired project contracts related to the vessels, with work on the offshore wind farms London Array, Prinses Amaliawindpark and Rampion.

The acquisition is in line with the company’s ambitions and investment programme for the coming years and it follows a number of strategic add-ons in recent years, which include the acquisition of Bilfinger’s offshore wind activities and Ballast Nedam offshore operations.