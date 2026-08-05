Vattenfall picks Natural Power in Scotland

The two companies have worked together for 15 years. Under the contracts, Natural Power will undertake a comprehensive programme of ground investigation works to inform the design and development of both proposed wind farms, using a range of techniques.

The investigations will provide the critical geotechnical, geological and environmental data required to support detailed project design while helping to reduce construction risk and inform engineering decisions as the developments progress.

Natural Power's multidisciplinary construction and geotechnical teams will deliver the works using a combination of specialist site investigation techniques and advanced survey technologies, providing Vattenfall with high-quality data to support the next stages of project development.

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