Veidekke picked for Oslo eco school

Undervisningsbygg Oslo is client for the NOK477m (£35m) Voldsløkka Secondary School. The city of Oslo has major environmental ambitions and the school is being built as an ‘energy-plus’ building. The new school will cover an area of approximately 14,000m2 in total across a four-level new build, as well as the listed Heidenreich building, which will be fully renovated.

The school will accommodate 810 pupils and 75 teachers, as well as administrative staff.

“The Voldsløkka School project will transform a beautiful old building, the Heidenreich building, and, in combination with an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient new-build, will create an outstanding contemporary school,” said Tore Moger, head of department at the project department of Undervisningsbygg Oslo. “This presents a number of evolving opportunities and demanding challenges, which we will resolve in close collaboration with Veidekke.”

The new-build at Voldsløkka will be built as an ‘energy-plus’ building with solar panels both on the roof and on the facades. There are high environmental ambitions for the building process as well. Machinery at the construction site will, as a minimum, use fossil-free fuel and the aim is to use the highest possible level of emission-free solutions.

“We look forward to embarking upon another exciting school project for Undervisningsbygg. We are very excited to be able to work on such an environmentally ambitious project,” said Erik Økland, department manager for public construction projects at Veidekke Bygg Oslo. “The use of sustainable solutions across all phases of a construction project is also in line with Veidekke’s environmental ambitions.”

Construction is due to begin in April or May, with completion scheduled to take place ahead of the start of the 2023 academic year.

