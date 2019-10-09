Veidekke signs contract for Norwegian tunnel

The tunnel for client Bane Nor will run from Drammen to Kobbervikdalen on the Vestfoldbanen railway.

The contract involves the construction of a 6km tunnel through Strømsåsen, and the 300m ‘day zone’, which will connect the tunnel to existing tracks. Including evacuation tunnels, Veidekke will build a total of 10.8km of tunnel, and will line approximately 165,000m2 with concrete cast in situ, to secure against frost and water penetration.

“With Veidekke, we have a solid industry player contributing to our project in Drammen,” says Stine Undrum, EVP of Infrastructure Construction Division at Bane Nor. “They provide quality, have good references, and we know them well from previous tunnel projects.”

“We are extremely pleased to have succeeded in winning this major contract, which will mean so much for so many,” said Veidekke group CEO Jimmy Bengtsson. “In this assignment, Veidekke’s rock and concrete core expertise will be put to good use. We now look forward to a good collaboration with Bane NOR about the construction of Skogertunnelen, which will give train commuters in South-East Norway greater flexibility in their everyday life.”

The project is part of the InterCity development in East Norway. The line will allow for two trains per hour in each direction between Oslo and Tønsberg, thus more than doubling the capacity.

Construction will start this autumn and is scheduled be completed in four years.

