Vermeer launches pile driver for solar fields

the Vermeer PD25R

The Vermeer PD25R has a 25 ft (7.6-metre) pile driving capability, allowing contractors to install longer piles for larger solar arrays and on varied terrain. Its extended reach enables contractors to adapt to changing project requirements and site conditions.

It has a telescoping mast and rotating upper half, eliminating the need for assembly and disassembly. This design allows for quick rotation and positioning of the mast, optimising setup and teardown time.

It is also light and compact, exerting a ground bearing pressure of 5.7 PSI.

Advanced automation and diagnostics

Designed to support automation, the Vermeer PD25R includes features like auto plumb, auto home, auto target and an optional laser receiver.

“The PD25R represents a significant advancement in pile-driving technology,” said Vermeer product manager Ed Savage. “We’ve incorporated 12 years of customer feedback to create a machine that offers greater flexibility, capacity and optimized performance.”

Vermeer is also introducing new row-to-row technology as an available option on the PD25R pile driver, enhancing automation.

“With the optional row-to-row technology, operators no longer need to manually pivot or turn the machine into the next row,” Savage said. “This technology means less room for operator error during the installation process and can lead to optimized training for beginner operators. For solar contractors who opt for this feature, it translates to faster installation times and improved overall project effectiveness.”

The row-to-row system uses GPS to locate waypoints and complete installation accurately and consistently. When combined with the Vermeer point-to-point system, it allows for comprehensive machine navigation throughout the solar field with minimal operator input. This level of automation not only speeds up the installation process but also allows a high degree of accuracy, helping reduce the need for costly rework and improving the overall quality of solar field construction.

