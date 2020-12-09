Bobcat T66

From 1st January 2021 Versatile Equipment replaces Bobcat of London as the Bobcat dealer in these counties, which according to Bobcat account for around 20% of the total value of machinery sales in construction and related markets in the UK.

Ewen Gilchrist, network development manager at Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “Versatile Equipment is well established and offers a knowledge of the compact equipment and telehandler market that is second to none and is matched by a strong familiarity with the expanding Bobcat product range and an outstanding parts and service back-up for new and existing customers in the area.”

Versatile Equipment sales and marketing director Lee Chater said: “We have expanded our HQ on the Hornet Business Estate in Borough Green, with new customer reception, showroom, parts and service, warehouse, administration and sales departments for our Bobcat customers. We are also recruiting additional staff to expand our salesforce and customer support teams. We have made similar improvements at our East Grinstead location to provide an increased service for local customers in this part of our new territory.”

Bobcat of London had been the dealer for more than 10 years. It was formed in 2008 as a branch of Bobcat of New York.

