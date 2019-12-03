VFK beats bridge installation deadline

The 1,000 tonne bridge was wheeled into place on SPMTs

The 80-metre long, 1,000 tonne curved bridge was assembled nearby over an eight month period and then wheeled half a mile to the site on self-propelled modular transporters. The structure was raised up using jacks, positioned and lowered into place.

The A1081 Airport Way was expected to be closed in both directions from Friday 29th November to Monday 2nd December for the operation but the job finished on Sunday evening.

The £225m Luton Dart will be an automated people-mover (APM) linking Luton Airport with Luton Airport Parkway railway station.

Project director Phil Hobson said: “This was an especially challenging project milestone to reach and required a huge collaborative effort between all parties. The team worked incredibly well together to successfully install the bridge.

“Every aspect of the installation was specialised and complex. From setting up the temporary ramps to moving the bridge, which took us over two hours. Each operation over the weekend was expertly planned and we are really pleased to have reached this vital point in construction of the project.”

Ciaran Scanlon, the airport’s programme delivery director, said: “The whole project has been full of engineering challenges and to move an object of this size ranks as one of the biggest. To see such a large object calmly trundle down the A1081 under complete control was a great testimony to both the vision of the project and the technical expertise of our contractor, VolkerFitzpatrick-Kier.”

