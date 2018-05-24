Victorian site hut hidden under Lime Street Station

Old site hut in tunnels beneath Liverpool Lime Street station

The hut, deep in the tunnels under Liverpool Lime Street station, was built more than 100 years ago by track workers to take their tea breaks. There is a fireplace, and an old kettle, cup and tongs are still in place, preserved in time.

It can only be accessed when trains are not running, so with platform and signalling upgrade works coming up at the station in June and July, there was the opportunity to show it off.

Network Rail project manager Graeme Whitehead said: “In years gone by track maintenance gangs would have come here. They’d have had their lunch, a cup of coffee, lit the fire, and waited in between trains.

“We have no plans to do anything with it, it will stay here. It’s protected beneath the tunnels and will remain locked in history for evermore."