VIDEO: Design unveiled for Liverpool cruise terminal

The 90-second fly-through video (see below) shows details of the RIBA Stage 4 designs for the terminal, which will be constructed at the Princes Jetty Site in Peel Land & Property’s Liverpool Waters scheme. Publication of the design follows recent pre-planning consultation with residents and businesses in relation to the new 200-room hotel which would be opposite the terminal.

The fly-through video also shows how the 10,000m2 new terminal would be built on two floors with the baggage hall in the ground floor and the passenger lounge, café and check in on the first floor. It also depicts how it will be connected to the existing cruise ship landing stage by a vehicular and passenger link-span bridge and walkway.

The proposed terminal development involves dismantling of a redundant and derelict jetty and constructing the new terminal on a new jetty in the River Mersey. The scheme will also include new public open space, hard and soft landscaping and associated servicing arrangements.

Liverpool City Council appointed McLaughlin & Harvey to the project in March. The first stage involves supporting the council’s appointed design team, led by Ramboll UK, to finalise the design and construction method, including completing enabling works such as the controlled dismantling of the derelict jetty. McLaughlin & Harvey is also tasked with establishing the final construction costs by inviting competitive subcontract prices for each package of works in advance of the second stage main contract award.

John Mariner, contract director at McLaughlin & Harvey, said: “We have been working closely with the council and the design team to optimise the design and develop an efficient construction methodology which minimises the impact of the work on the local area and the River Mersey.”

Ramboll project director Joyce Brady added: "Ramboll is delighted to have reached the stage on the new Liverpool Cruise Terminal where we can release the latest images and fly-through of the new terminal. This is a major regeneration project for Liverpool City Council and their partners that will play an important role in growing Liverpool’s tourist numbers. Our team, including architect sub consultants Stride Treglown, and major sub-consultants JLL and Turner & Townsend, are looking forward to seeing the scheme through its construction stage and into operation and accepting ships."