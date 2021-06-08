Viedekke wins contract for Bergen tunnel conversion

It has entered into a contract worth NOK314m (£27m) with Bybanen Utvikling.

“It’s very gratifying to have the opportunity to build more green infrastructure in a sustainable manner, and we’re proud of winning the competition for a large and important commission for Bybanen Utbygging for the ninth time,” said Veidekke Bygg Bergen district manager Erlend Bygnes. “This is a complex and multidisciplinary contract that is a very good fit for us at Veidekke Bergen. Winning this contract proves that our strategy of focusing on the environment and having our own locally employed skilled workers and engineers is appropriate and desirable to our customers.”

Veidekke will expand the 450m-long Kronstad Tunnel as well as protecting it from water and frost. The contract also includes construction of an extra exit lane through rock and loose material. The path will also include in a 350m open air section that follows the previous railway route. In parallel with building the cycle path, a new water main will be laid along the section.

Veidekke will also build a turning track for Bane NOR at Møllendal in a 100m-long culvert and a 70m-long rock tunnel. The new turning track will be a replacement for the current section that will become the new pedestrian and cycle path. The Drevelin building and the old bridge will be demolished, and rock will be reused in the portal at Møllendal graveyard.

Startup of the construction work is planned for as soon as this month, with completion after an estimated construction period of 19 months.

