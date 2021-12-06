Views sought on Low Carbon Concrete plan

The Low Carbon Concrete Routemap work has been put together by the Green Construction Board (GCB) infrastructure working group under the auspices of the Low Carbon Concrete Group.

The Routemap sets out recommendations to get carbon out of concrete. These include proposals across seven strands, with chapter eight being a summary that includes a timeline for improvements.

One recommendation for example, is that consideration should be given to how a concrete will be produced and whether in-situ or precast concrete offers greater potential carbon savings. The performance requirements, installation method and project-specific logistical constraints should all be considered during early collaboration between the concrete producer and the project team. There must also be a clear plan for verification of the material to avoid waste or an excessive testing regime, it says.

The 34-page document can be downloaded as a pdf here.

Responses should be sent before the deadline to: lccgroutemap2022@gmail.com.

You can also respond through Survey Monkey: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ZSLJC76.

The consultation period closes on 7th January 2022.

