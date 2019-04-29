Vinci and Acciona win Vietnam wastewater plant

The consortium consisting of Vinci Construction Grands Projets (50% share and lead contractor) and Acciona Agua (50%) has won the contract for the design-build portion of phase 1 for the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe wastewater treatment plant, in Ho Chi Minh City.

The design-build portion of the contract is set to take five years for completion, including the starting-up process and acceptance of works. The project also calls for operating and maintaining the facility for a five-year period.

This wastewater treatment plant project, which is financed by the World Bank, is worth €200m - €170m for the design-build portion and €30m for operation and maintenance. It will have a peak capacity of 34,000m3 per hour and the project will include a pumping station, biological treatment, disinfection, sludge treatment and odour treatment as well as connection to the city’s sewage system.

Up to 800 local labourers will be hired at peak periods. Nearly 25,000 hours of training are planned to ensure everyone’s safety at the site as well as the structure’s quality.