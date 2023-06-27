Vinci brings Simm to Blackpool

CGI of the new civil service building in Blackpool

Vinci is building new government offices in the seaside resort as part of Muse and Blackpool Council’s £350m Talbot Gateway regeneration scheme. The seven-story building on King Street accounts for £100m of that total.

Simm Group will deliver a full mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) installation over a 37-week programme.

Starting on site in November 2023 and running through to September 2024, the company will install a roof top plant room made form modules produced offsite.

Simms’ contract comes on the back of similar work it is doing on Vinci’s New Victoria scheme in Manchester, which is also for Muse Developments.

Greg Simm, regional managing director of HE Simm Engineering, said: “It will be the largest commercial scheme delivered by the northern engineering division and we are looking forward to getting going in November.”

Chief executive Gareth Simm added: “This contract award plays well into our continued diversification strategy, which sees more and more of our work completed in sectors including commercial, industrial and healthcare, whilst also staying true to our roots of delivering the very best MEP in the UK residential sector.”

