Vinci picked for Paris stations

Client Société du Grand Paris awarded Vinci Construction subsidiary Chantiers Modernes Construction a contract worth €80.9m (£69m) for the stations on line 18’s viaduct.

Works will begin in July 2022 and should be completed in 38 months.

The contract covers civil engineering and structural works, including the frames and facades, together with finishing work for the three stations. For the foundations, Chantiers Modernes Construction will bring in sister company Botte Fondations.

The site will employ up to 180 workers, with 10% of hours worked set aside for people on work integration programmes. Vinci will also involve its endowment fund, Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires, which supports non-profits' initiatives to create jobs and foster community life in the towns and cities surrounding Grand Paris Express projects.

This project follows on from other contracts won by Vinci Construction on the future line 18: the 11.8km tunnel section between Orly Airport and Palaiseau, the 6.7km viaduct linking Massy-Palaiseau to the CEA-Saint-Aubin station and the Palaiseau operation and maintenance centre.

The Vinci Group is also involved in other works packages for the Grand Paris Express, including projects involving underground works, urban development, rail works, information technologies, data and electrical engineering.

